Alexander Stubb became Finland’s official comforter and cheerleader: “I can’t think of a similar case”

Finnish presidents have appeared at the Olympics before, but one thing in Stubb’s work sets him apart from his predecessors.

Republic president Alexander Stubb made headlines during the first days of competition at the Paris Olympics when he was seen watching the performances of several Finnish athletes while his spouse By Suzanne Innes-Stubb with.

During his political career, Stubb has become known as a true sportsman. During his still young presidency, he has managed to be seen cheering on, for example, Pikkuleijon and HIFK’s men’s SM league team.

In addition to this, Stubb is an active athlete himself. For example, he is known to be a passionate triathlon enthusiast and in his younger days he played both ice hockey and golf.

In July, he also participated with Innes-Stubb in a swimming event in Kuusamo, where the president swam 24 kilometers downhill.

Political professor of history and director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies Markku Jokispilän according to it is not at all unusual that heads of state in Finland or elsewhere in the world occasionally appear at major sporting events.

“ It has been typical that at the Olympics, the heads of state have been there to encourage and congratulate when an athlete has won a medal. When an athlete has failed, they usually want to leave him alone.

In the history of Finland, there are several presidents who were passionate about sports, who were also familiar sights in the stadiums.

However, one thing in Stubb’s activities in Paris has caught the researcher’s eye due to its rarity.

Researcher Markku Jokisipilä.

“This is a new opening from Stubb, that he wants to show support and compassion also to an athlete who has experienced failure. It is quite a personal and intimate way to be in contact with a competitor. To be honest, I can’t think of a similar case.”

The presidential couple went on their trip to the Olympics to cheer on, for example, judoka Luukas Sahaa.

Saha was close to a sensational victory in his second match of the tournament, but his Olympic career ended in a bitter defeat to the 66-kilogram ranking number one Denis Vieru.

After the loss, Stubb was seen hugging and comforting Saha. According to this, the president had said at the time that he was proud of judoka.

Stubb was also a mountain biker in Paris Joni Savasteen with after he had had to stop the race already in the first round due to a crash.

The big ones international stages are suitable places for promoting one’s own reputation and status. However, Jokisipilä believes that Stubb, who is known as an enthusiastic athlete, is sincere in his advances.

“I think this is about the fact that Stubb has solid experience in competitive sports and when the race doesn’t go well. In no way do I believe that this is somehow calculated or contrived.”