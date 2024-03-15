TASS: People's Artist of Russia Alexander Shirvindt has died

People's Artist of Russia, actor and theater director Alexander Shirvindt died in hospital at the age of 90. This was reported on Friday, March 15, with reference to the artistic director of the Satire Theater Sergei Gazarov TASS.

Gazarov learned about the death of the artist from his son Mikhail during a telephone conversation. “I don’t know yet how and what we will do,” he added.

In July 2022, it was reported that on the eve of his birthday, Shirvindt began to choke. The emergency doctors who arrived diagnosed him with unstable angina without damage to the heart muscle and, after providing first aid, took him to one of the capital’s hospitals.

In 2021, Alexander Shirvindt resigned from his post as artistic director of the Moscow Academic Satire Theater. Actor Yuri Gorin explained that he took such a step due to his health condition. Shirvindt himself then stated that his age (at that time he was 87 years old) was “impossible to reset.”

A year earlier, the People's Artist of Russia and his wife Natalya Belousova suffered from coronavirus. Doctors assessed their condition as serious.