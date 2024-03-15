People's Artist of Russia, theater director and president of the Moscow Academic Theater of Satire Alexander Shirvindt died at the age of 90.

The death of the actor was announced by the artistic director of the theater Sergei Gazarov on Friday, March 15.

“Misha, the son of Alexander Anatolyevich, called me; he died in the hospital half an hour ago. I don’t know yet how and what we will do,” said the artistic director of the Satire Theater. The preliminary cause of Shirvindt's death is heart problems.

Alexander Shirvindt Photo: Dmitry Korotaev / Kommersant

Shirvindt was loved for his sparkling jokes, impeccable manners and the style of a true gentleman. And also for his incredible charm, which made him a conqueror of ladies’ hearts. He told stories like no one else did. They became legendary, they were retold entirely by the entire cinema and theater scene in Moscow. In recent years, they have become the basis for many memoirs, which the actor regularly released.

He was loved for his complexity and versatility. At the same time, colleagues and friends certainly noticed that under the mask of an ironic cynic, a devoted lyricist with a subtle soul had been hiding all his life.

Shirvindt came to the Satire Theater more than half a century ago

Alexander Shirvindt was born on July 19, 1934 in Moscow. In 1956 he graduated from the Shchukin Theater School and joined the troupe of the Film Actor Theater Studio. At the same time, he made his film debut, playing a role in the film “She Loves You!” The artist came to the Satire Theater in 1970, and thirty years later he was appointed artistic director of the cultural institution.

He played in the plays “Crazy Day, or The Marriage of Figaro”, “An Ordinary Miracle”, “Little Comedies of the Big House” and others. Two and a half years ago, in October 2021, Shirvindt received the position of president of the Satire Theater. The place of artistic director was taken by theater and film director Sergei Gazarov. Shirvindt was a full holder of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland.

Actors Alexander Shirvindt as Pyotr Pavlovich Zaraisky and Yuri Nifontov as the Chief Doctor (right) Photo: Valery Melnikov / RIA Novosti

Shirvindt became famous for his roles in “The Irony of Fate”, “12 Chairs” and the film “Three in a Boat, Not Counting the Dog”

Shirvindt's filmography includes more than a hundred film roles. The actor earned people's love by portraying comedic roles on the screen – the Joker – “Stanislavsky” in “Come Tomorrow”, Pavlik in “The Irony of Fate”, Sir William Samuel Harris in “Three in a Boat and a Dog”, the One-Eyed Chess Player in “12 Chairs” “, Arkady in “The Most Charming and Attractive” and many other heroes. Phrases uttered by the artist became catchphrases.

But he was loved not only for his roles in films, but also for his brilliant performances on Soviet TV together with Mikhail Derzhavin, whom he met back in Shchuk – the Shchukin School. Since then, “MikhMikh,” as he was often called, became not only a long-term stage partner, but also a best friend for life.

Actors Alexander Oleshko and Alexander Shirvindt Photo: Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

In the last years of his life, the people's artist experienced health problems

In July 2022, it was reported that on the eve of his birthday, the artist began to choke. The emergency doctors who arrived diagnosed him with unstable angina without damage to the heart muscle and, after providing first aid, took him to one of the capital’s hospitals.

In turn, Shirvindt’s son, TV presenter Mikhail Shirvindt, denied information about his father’s poor health. He stated that he and the artist were going fishing in the near future.

Two years earlier, in 2020, the president of the Satire Theater along with his wife Natalya Belousova was hospitalized with pneumonia. It was then noted that they had a mild form of coronavirus. In 2019, the artist underwent heart surgery and had a pacemaker installed.

Putin offered condolences to the relatives of Alexander Shirvindt

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Condolences on the death of the People's Artist. “Putin deeply sympathizes with the death of Shirvindt. He will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends,” said press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.