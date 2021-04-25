Actor Alexander Pal was detained after the hockey player Kevin Antipov wrote a police report against him. Pal is currently at the police station, reports Telegram-channel “112”.

It is noted that, together with the actor, the second participant in the beating of the hockey player was detained, who does not hide his involvement in causing harm to the athlete’s health. Currently, the third culprit of the incident is wanted, according to preliminary data, the actor’s driver.

According to REN TV, the athlete was beaten by a 32-year-old actor and two of his friends. The hockey player also stated that Pal was drunk at the time of the attack. According to the victim, the attackers imperceptibly crept up to him and inflicted a strong blow. Antipov was diagnosed with serious head injuries.

Earlier it was reported that Palya was detained for beating Antipov. However, then the actor denied this information, adding that he had heard about this story for the first time.