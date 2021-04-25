Actor Alexander Pal denied reports of his arrest, allegedly following the beating of a hockey player. It is reported by Life.ru.

In an interview with reporters, the artist admitted that he was hearing about this story for the first time. “I’m not in the police, I’m on the street now,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that the actor was arrested for beating a 25-year-old hockey player in Moscow. It was alleged that the victim was CSKA youth player Kevin Antipov. Later, photos of the injured athlete appeared on the network. It was clarified that he is in the hospital with head and jaw injuries, while Pal is under interrogation.

According to the Telegram channel “112”, the victim was celebrating his father’s birthday. He was about to go home when he was attacked by three unknown people in the street and beaten. In one of them, the hockey player allegedly recognized the actor.