The captain of the Washington Capitals, a graduate of the Moscow HC Dynamo, Alexander Ovechkin, was awarded the gratitude of the President of the Russian Federation. About this on Tuesday, June 6, reported on the official website of the Moscow “Dynamo”.

The Stanley Cup winner was noted for high sporting achievements, as well as a significant contribution to the promotion of domestic sports and assistance in the development of the country’s physical culture.

Ovechkin has played 73 games in the current season of the National Hockey League (NHL), in which he scored 75 points. He scored 42 goals and 33 assists. As a result, the Washington Capitals did not qualify for the NHL playoffs.

In December 2022, the Russian forward overtook Gordie Howe for a clean second place on the list of the best scorers in league history. In total, Ovechkin has 822 goals.

Earlier, on May 26, Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin visited the training base of the Dynamo football club.

Prior to this, on May 18, Ovechkin was presented with a certificate for a Lada car during the closing ceremony of the 2022/23 season of the Continental Hockey League (KHL). The athlete himself awarded Dmitry Yashkin, forward of St. Petersburg SKA, with prizes for the best scorer and sniper of the regular season.