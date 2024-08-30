Most phrases in popular culture carry the stigma of having acted as smokescreens to dispel or divert attention from some political entanglement. This bad reputation does not deprive them of having the power to shape a society or of the vitality they enjoy at every table and in every corner. Inspired by the verse of the mythical Chabuca Granda, He poured out smoothness (Planeta), the latest installment by anthropologist Alexander Huerta-Mercado (Lima, 55 years old) is an approach to Peruvian identity through irony, gossip and delirium. In short, it is about how the collective imagination of a fragmented, informal and constantly turmoil country has been woven.

At the beginning of 2000, Congressman Gerardo Saavedra Mesones, from the now defunct Peru Posible party, in an involuntary burst of sincerity, swore “by God and by money,” sparking laughter in the chamber. During those years, television host Laura Bozzo, accused of exporting the degradation of the average Peruvian, also coined an affectionate phrase that she used to anticipate the arrival of an unfaithful person on her set: “Let the wretch pass.” To Reimond Manco, a broken promise of Peruvian soccer, an outgoing, fame-hungry woman, attributed a phrase that exalted his humility: “Touch me, I am reality.” Concentrated wisdom from a politician, a TV host, and a TV host. talk shows and a footballer.

In front of the Government Palace, from a table at Cordano, a century-old bar where Lima’s bohemians came together, Alexander Huerta-Mercado —white beard, red-and-black pashmina, wide-brimmed hat— dissects Peru, with the genuine curiosity of someone who has visited a hundred times. Springboard to fame —a television programme that ran for 30 years— to understand why many citizens allowed themselves to be humiliated in exchange for a can of milk, a jar of paint or a litre of oil. “It was a massacre of pride in exchange for a minor prize, but there I discovered that people thought that appearing on television, even if you were a laughing stock, was a way of transcending, of feeling important in a society where they were anonymous,” he explains.

Ask. Why hunt and study the phrasing of Peruvian popular culture?

Answer. Because many times we want to explain Peru from a distant perspective, when we should do it from our own perspective. Language creates reality. Popular language is accused of generating distraction, ignorance and low culture, but I think we would be denying something that runs through us and that we all consume. It is not about how we would like to be, but about how we are. It is time to get closer to what we belong to, and not so much to what the elites preach. What makes us laugh may hide what we repress. It is an interesting way to see ourselves in the mirror.

P. What do we Peruvians laugh at?

R. From humiliation. We have an aggressive sense of humour. Our street comedians, rather than making fun of themselves, make fun of their audience. People are eager to see who they destroy so they can burst out laughing. Mocking is an allowed form of aggression and since we have an unresolved coexistence of all bloods, the conflict flows in the jokes.

P. Jokes imbued with discrimination…

R. That’s right. We still have a colonial mentality where racism still exists and those who live in the countryside continue to be marginalized. Prejudice towards those who do not subscribe to the issues of the city remains. Unfortunately, for a long time we have had a vertical, top-down humor, mocking the weak, the needy, the poor. In two hundred years of independence, social changes in Peru have been slow, and what has cost us the most is to modify our mentality.

P. In the book you project Peru in the history of the fox called Run Run which sparked a widespread search in Lima and was bought by a family who believed it was a dog. I quote: “We have been subjected to a process of adaptation imposed from above to end up locked in an environment that tends to be urban and where we are forced to adapt to foreign patterns.”

R. Well, we have to take into account that we have been a colony for three centuries, and we have only had two imperfect centuries of independence. We have been compared to European standards and that is why we also tend to joke about our unpunctuality. They have tried to subject us to models to which we may not belong. The heroes they have imposed on us are either military or martyrs massacred in wars. We are still a country in search of identity.

P. What is Peruvian identity today?

R. There is not one Peruvian identity, but several. That is the point. We are not a country, but a small continent, where what has united us the most has been our dissatisfaction with the State. We are quite fragmented, we are like a gelatin that has not set. Our democracy has been quite fragile and we have tended to elect rather dictatorial governments. For a long time we have sacrificed order for democracy. As a nation we are still in transition and in the process of setting.

P. Of all the phrases you point out, there is one that only works if it is pronounced by its author. The “Don’t go!” by comedian Pablo Villanueva, Sweetie…

R. There are several theories of humor. As humiliation; as an escape valve, which is a way of saying things that you wouldn’t say just like that; incongruity, which surprises you; and the frenetic rhythm. What draws attention in “Don’t go!” is the contradiction, because you want people to attend your event, but you do so by asking for the opposite. But above all, the frenetic rhythm with which Melcochita says it, which generates joy. It’s not in vain that he’s a sonero. We like the absurd. Peruvian reality is so full of absurdities that we don’t need to modify it to make us laugh. So this interview: don’t read it! (laughter).

P. We’ll see how much attention they pay to it…

R. It is a very naughty phrase, but beyond that, “Don’t go!” is the representation of how absurd life can be in a country that was introduced to modernity like putting a marshmallow in a piggy bank. We are full of informality. We are difficult to tame. The Uruguayan journalist Emilio Lafferranderie said: “If they say that pigs fly in Peru, it may be true.”

P. A few years ago we had an international hit: Mi bebito fiu fiu, a mix by music producer Tito Silva, who was inspired by a phrase from the alleged lover of former President Martín Vizcarra. How do Peruvians conceive love?

R. The concept of love that we have in Peru is sweet, rosy. We believe that we deserve a love from a Valentine’s Day card or a love poem by Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer. Of holding hands and watching the sunset. It is an idealization of a soap opera. A love that is based heavily on Christianity that endures everything. In the case of Vizcarra, he was the president of the pandemic and until then he seemed serious and distant. The mix stuck because it shows a dimension of a sweet and vulnerable masculinity, contrary to the idea that we have built of the tough man, of the Peruvian macho. It is interesting how popular culture is demanding that we be more babyish and less alpha males.

P. You argue that Laura Bozzo’s “let the wretch pass!” is a type of public ridicule that had disappeared in colonial times and during the Inquisition…

R. In the past, the body of the guilty person was displayed, even hung in the square until the vultures ate it. Today, they are locked up in jail. This sentence is, in fact, a public humiliation that reminds us of those times, where the gaze of others is the axis of punishment. This has been enhanced by the Internet and social networks. Our image is something we treasure and shame is the currency we pay for in the face of social surveillance. It is the fear of what others will say.

P. Did you think about including any quotes from President Dina Boluarte or has she not given us any iconic quotes?

R. She said: “I am the mother of the Peruvians.” But I don’t think she had a very maternal attitude regarding the violence that her government has exercised. The issue of being the mother of the Peruvians is a very delicate matter, because we are an extremely sexist country, where women are condemned to be the honor of the house. Either to be a virgin or to be a mother, in a kind of kingdom and prison. It requires an analysis that I will surely include in a second edition. But I think that one should not play with this type of symbolism. Her repressive attitudes contradict her.

P. Is “Live life and don’t let life live you” by Susy Díaz, a woman who won a seat in Congress by painting the number she ran for office with on her buttocks, the phrase that best defines us?

R. Today is something that defines our culture more than anything else. It’s now or never. We live in the present. We can’t let life live us, because we’ve never had a very clear tomorrow. We need to be aware that we’re constantly alive. That’s why our intensity, our street food that gives us cheap energy to keep going.

P. The last one: why are almost all the phrases from Limeños, from city dwellers?

R. I grant you the criticism. But you have to think that it is the Creoles who control the spoken word in the public sphere. Unfortunately, that is how it is.

