The Russian singer Alexander Marshal was diagnosed with vertebrobasilar insufficiency. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

It is clarified that due to the deterioration of the blood supply to the vertebral and main arteries, this condition led to a dysfunction of the brain. Doctors note that this ailment is treatable, but it poses a danger to the patient.

On March 4, it was reported that the performer was hospitalized in one of the hospitals in the Moscow region. The artist got there in a pre-stroke state. The Marshal became ill on the evening of March 3, so he himself decided to seek medical help.

Later, the musician’s wife denied information about his hospitalization. “With Alexander, everything is in order, his pressure just jumped,” said the wife and director of the 63-year-old singer Natalya Minkova.

Alexander Marshal is a former member of the “Araks”, “Pilgrims”, “Flowers” and “Gorky Park” groups. He is a laureate of the Chanson of the Year, Golden Gramophone and Song of the Year awards.