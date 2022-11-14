Honored Artist of Russia Marshal praised the change of paving slabs in Moscow

Honored Artist of Russia, ex-soloist of the rock band “Gorky Park” Alexander Marshal positively assessed the frequent change of paving slabs and curbs in Moscow. He expressed his opinion on this issue in a conversation with the publication. “Moskvich Mag”.

The singer noted that he admires the capital when he moves around it. According to him, Moscow is currently considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world. As an argument, Marshal added that a similar point of view is shared by his friends who came from other cities.

“And no matter what they say, for example, that the tiles are constantly shifted and so on, well, it’s good that they are shifted! Who was in New York, knows that in the same Manhattan bump on bump, it can not even be compared closely with Moscow, ”said the musician.

In March 2022, the French singer and chanson performer Philippe Dares spoke about the difficult traffic on the roads in Moscow. Among other things, he said that in winter it is difficult for him to move on the tiles because of the risk of slipping.