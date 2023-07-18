President of Belarus Lukashenko signed the law on the people’s militia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the law on the people’s militia, informed press service of the head of state.

As Lukashenka’s office clarified, the document creates a legal basis for the voluntary participation of citizens in ensuring martial law. In addition, it regulates additional conditions for assistance to territorial internal affairs bodies (OVD) in protecting property of all forms of ownership.

The law defines the concept of “people’s militia”. “Lukashenko signed the law “On the People’s Militia”,” the press service stressed.

Earlier, Belarus ratified an agreement with Russia, which provides for the creation of combat training centers for the joint training of military armed forces.