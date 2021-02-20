E.t there was once a king who was given a splendid kingdom and two equally splendid sons. But since his sex did not divide the empires, he had no choice but to make the older one his heir and send the younger out into the wide world. The first-born increased the glory of the kingdom to the best of his ability, but fate was not favored by the second-born. First he had to work as a squire, then even as a servant. But when the desperation was greatest, fate sent him a good spirit in the form of his great cousin and saved him from his lot by having his own crown land set up next to that of his brother. And since the two did not die, they still press Baden wines of the highest quality today.

Without exaggeration and too much imagination, one can tell the life of the winemaker Alexander Laible, son of Andreas Laible, brother of Andreas Laible, offspring of a venerable winemaking family who have dedicated themselves to viticulture in Durbach since at least 1672 and thus proudly proudly belong to the history of this Winegrowing village.



Row and link: Careful work in the Wingert is the basic requirement for a good wine. Alexander Laible knows no compromises.

:



Image: Alexander Laible winery





It lies at the intersection of the Rhine plain and the Black Forest in the heart of the Ortenau, stretches along the icy mountain stream from which it owes its name, and is framed on the left and right by steep hills, behind which the roughness of the Black Forest rises like a dark premonition . The houses have splendid half-timbered facades, the butchers call themselves sausage shops according to old fathers custom, the Hotel Ritter gravely refers to its year of birth 1656, and while a hand pump from 1885 is exhibited in front of the volunteer fire brigade like in a shrine, the wine and local history museum is adorned with a 120 year old grape press. Wineries and vinotheques line the main street, the Margrave of Baden presses his wines high up at Staufenberg Castle, and right at the entrance to the village the Andreas Laible winery rises like an eagle’s nest in the middle of the Wingerte.

The flying winemaker

It is still run by Alexander’s brother, while the second-born one and a half kilometers down the stream towards the Rhine has set up his own winery in an abandoned large bakery. It was already clear to him at the age of twelve that he wanted to become a winemaker, after completing an internship at the Gräflich Wolff Metternich’schem winery in the middle of Durbach and organizing his first wine tasting on this occasion. He went on to do an apprenticeship there, as did his father and brother, and graduated as the best of his year.



It was a long, rocky road from the ruins of a large bakery to a representative family estate.

:



Image: Alexander Laible winery





But the plan to put the father’s property in the hands of the two sons was quickly rejected in order not to endanger the peace of the family. A dispute is inevitable when two ambitious young winemakers work in the same business, says Alexander Laible, because one wants to let the grapes hang a little longer than the other and the other wants to leave them on the mash a few hours longer than the one. So after his training as a wine technician in Weinsberg, Alexander Laibe went to the Moselle as a cellar master of a large estate, radically reduced the yield there in order to increase quality, met with as much resistance as incomprehension and after two years he knew that he would be lucky elsewhere had to find.

When he resigned, he was left with nothing, in his need hired himself as an auxiliary mailman, washed glasses in a discotheque and finally founded an I-AG to start his own business as a “flying winemaker”. That sounds like a jet set, but it was a bone-hard job. Laible toiled like an ox, earned fifteen euros an hour, won prizes with his wines, but always remained anonymous and had to leave the fame to his employers. But in 2006 the tide turned: The German Agricultural Society organized the “Young Winemaker of the Year” competition for the first time, in which 650 companies took part and which Alexander Laible won as the cellar master of an Ortenau winery.