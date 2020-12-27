Málaga and Alexander González have practically finalized the agreement for the Venezuelan right-back to become a Málaga player until the end of the season. The vinotinto footballer has arrived in Malaga this Saturday night to finish off the details of his future contract with the club and sign his signing for the blue and white entity until next June 30.

The sports management wants Alexander González to be under the command of Sergio Pellicer this Monday on the return to training for the blue and white team and that he can be called up for the match against Albacete (Sunday 3, 6:15 p.m.) if the coach considers it appropriate. Manolo Gaspar has worked quickly to cover the loss of Iván Calero (broken cross) and keep the workforce balanced within the limitations caused by the delicate economic situation of the entity and the fact of having only 18 professional files. If nothing goes wrong Alexander González will sign his contract with the club in the next few hours until the end of this season. The club will pay you the minimum wage.

The market control work of the Blue and White sports management has paid off. Alexander González has recently rescinded his contract with Dinamo Bucharest due to the problems and accumulated defaults at the Romanian club and Málaga expedited negotiations as soon as the serious injury of Iván Calero was known, who will not play again this season.

Manolo Gaspar already had wine on the agenda. “We have been following him for a long time”the sports director told AS. His signing is at the expense of the rubric and should be official in the next few hours. Malaga wants LaLiga to allow it to incorporate another player, but the chances of that happening are minimal.