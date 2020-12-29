Málaga has resumed training on Monday after enjoying a week of Christmas holidays with the novelty of Alexander González, a blue and white winter signing who is already one more under the orders of Sergio Pellicer. The session that served as the premiere with the Venezuelan right-back group was marked by the absence of the six injured footballers.

Juande, Matos, Benkhemassa, Chavarría, Hicham and Jozabed remain outside the group due to their respective physical ailments. Chavarría drags a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his left leg. Hicham suffers a fibrillar tear in the left hamstring, the same area that Matos and Jozabed have affected. Benkhemassa, on the other hand, has his muscle injury in the calf of his left leg. Juande, on the other hand, suffers from post-traumatic arthritis in the right acromioclavicular joint from which he has not yet fully recovered.

The six tenants of the infirmary carried out a first part of preventive work in the gym and later they went out to do specific recovery work on the grass. From the club, however, there is moderate optimism regarding the status of three of the injured: Juande, Matos and Benkhemassa. The incorporation to the group of these three players seems close and it is not even ruled out that they can do part of the work with the group this Tuesday. The recoveries of Chavarría, Jozabed and Hicham are slower.

The training session featured the other a novelty from Haitam, a youth squad in whom the club has high hopes and that he has recently qualified with the Moroccan national team for the U-20 World Cup.

All tests were negative

The other big news in Malaga’s return to work was the result of the squad’s coronavirus tests. All the players and members of the coaching staff underwent the control test as required by the LaLiga protocol and in all cases the result was negative. Excellent news for Málaga and for Pellicer.