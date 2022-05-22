For millennia, before Alexander Friedmann, the universe did an excellent job of hiding its secrets from science. The ancient Greeks thought the universe was a sphere of fixed stars surrounding smaller spheres that carried the planets around the central Earth. Even Copernicus, who correctly replaced the Earth with the Sun in the 16th century, saw the universe as a single solar system enclosed by the star-studded outer sphere.

But in the centuries that followed, the universe revealed some of its vastness. It contained innumerable stars clustered in enormous clusters, now called galaxies. Then, in the late 1920s, the cosmos revealed its deepest secret: it was getting bigger.

Rather than static and stable, an eternal and ever the same entity that encompasses all of reality, the universe is continually expanding. Observations of distant galaxies have shown them flying from each other, suggesting that the current cosmos is only the adult stage of a universe born long ago from the explosion of a tiny patch of energy.

It was a surprise that shook science from its foundations, undermining philosophical preconceptions about existence and launching a new era in cosmology, the study of the universe. But even more surprising, in retrospect, is that such a deep secret had already been suspected by a mathematician whose specialty was weather forecasting.

Alexander Friedman: the mathematics to scrutinize the future

A century ago this month (May 1922), Russian mathematician-meteorologist Alexander Friedmann composed an article, based on Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which outlined multiple possible histories of the universe.

One of these possibilities described cosmic expansion, starting from a singular point. Basically, too without considering any astronomical evidenceFriedmann had anticipated the modern Big Bang theory of the birth and evolution of the universe.

“The new vision of the universe opened by Friedmann”writes the Russian physicist Vladimir Soloviev in a recent article, “It has become a foundation of modern cosmology”. Friedmann was not well known at the time. He graduated in 1910 from the University of St. Petersburg in Russia, after studying mathematics and physics. In graduate school he studied the use of mathematics in meteorology and atmospheric dynamics.

He applied that experience in aiding Russian Air Force during World War I, using math to predict the optimal release point for dropping bombs on enemy targets.

After the war, Friedmann learned of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which describes gravity as a manifestation of the geometry of space (or, more precisely, spacetime). In Einstein’s theory, mass distorts spacetime, producing a “curvature” of spacetime that makes the masses seem to attract each other.

Friedmann was particularly intrigued by Einstein’s 1917 article (and a similar article by Willem de Sitter) which applied general relativity to the universe as a whole. Einstein found that his original equations allowed the universe to grow or shrink.

But he considered it unthinkable, so he added a term that represented a repulsive force that (he thought) would kept constant the dimension of the cosmos. Einstein concluded that space had a positive spatial curvature (like the surface of a ball), which implies a universe “closed” or finished.

Friedmann accepted the new term, called the cosmological constant, but pointed out that for various values ​​of that constant, along with other hypotheses, the universe could exhibit very different behaviors. Einstein’s static universe was a special case; the universe could also expand forever, or expand for a while, then contract to a point and then start expanding again.

Friedmann’s article describing dynamic universes, titled “On the curvature of space”was accepted for publication in the prestigious Zeitschrift für Physik on June 29, 1922.

Einstein certainly does not send them to say

Einstein objected. He wrote a note to the newspaper claiming that Friedmann had made a mathematical error. But the mistake was Einstein’s. He later acknowledged that Friedmann’s mathematics was correct, while still denying that it had any physical validity. Friedmann continued to argue the exact opposite.

He was not just a pure mathematician, oblivious to the physical meanings of his symbols on paper. His deep appreciation of the relationship between equations and atmosphere persuaded him that mathematics meant something physical. He even wrote a book (The world as space and time) that delves into the connection between the mathematics of spatial geometry and the movement of physical bodies.

Physical bodies “Interpret” the “Geometric world”, he declared, allowing scientists to test which of several possible geometric worlds humans actually inhabit. Because of the physical-mathematical connection he stated, “It becomes possible to determine the geometry of the geometric world through experimental studies of the physical world”.

So when Friedmann derived solutions to those Einstein equations, he translated them into possible physical meanings for the universe. Depending on various factors, the universe could expand from one point, or from a finite but smaller initial state, for example. In one case he imagined, the universe began expanding at a decelerating rate, but then reached an inflection point, whereupon it began expanding at an ever-faster rate.

By the end of the 20th century, astronomers measuring the brightness of distant supernovae concluded that the universe had taken just such a course, a shock almost as surprising as the expansion of the universe itself. But the math of Alexander Friedmann had already foreseen such a possibility.

No doubt Friedmann’s deep appreciation for the synergy between abstract mathematics and concrete physics prepared his mind to consider the idea that the universe could very well be expanding. But maybe he got some more help. Although he was the first scientist to seriously propose an expanding universe, he was not the first person.

Almost 75 years before the article by Alexander Friedmann, the poet Edgar Allan Poe he had published an essay (or “prose poem”) entitled Eureka. In that essay Poe described the history of the universe as an expansion from the explosion of one “Primordial particle”. Poe even described the universe as growing and then shrinking back to one point, just as imagined in one of Friedmann’s scenarios.

Although Poe had studied mathematics during his short stint as a student at West Point, he had not used equations in Eureka and his essay was not recognized as a contribution to science. At least not directly.

It turned out, however, that Friedmann was an avid reader, and among his favorite authors were Dostoevsky and Poe. So perhaps that’s why Friedmann was more receptive to an expanding universe than other scientists of his time.

Today Alexander Friedmann’s mathematics remains at the heart of modern cosmological theory. “The fundamental equations he derived still provide the basis for current cosmological theories of the Big Bang and the accelerating universe”noted Israeli mathematician and historian Ari Belenkiy in an article from 2013. “He introduced the fundamental idea of ​​modern cosmology: the universe is dynamic and can evolve in different ways.”

Friedmann pointed out that astronomical knowledge in his day was insufficient to reveal which of the possible mathematical histories the universe chose. Scientists now have far more data and have narrowed down the possibilities in a way that confirms Friedmann’s foresight of mathematics.

Friedmann did not live to see the triumphs of his intuitions, however, and not even the first evidence that the universe is really expanding. He died in 1925 of typhoid fever at the age of 37. But he died knowing that he had deciphered a secret about the universe deeper than any scientist before him suspected. As his wife recalls, he liked to quote a passage from Dante: “The waters I am entering, no one has yet crossed”.