Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko spoke about the proximity of the first defeat in the career of his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov. Reported by Vseprosport.

According to the athlete, the closest opponent of the reigning champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) – Justin Gagey – is more dangerous than all previous rivals. Emelianenko also expressed concern that Nurmagomedov might underestimate the American.

On October 9, Gage’s victory was predicted by Russian and Irish MMA fighter Artem Lobov. According to the athlete, the American has everything to defeat the Russian.

Nurmagomedov and Gagey will fight at the UFC on October 24. The Russian will defend the championship title. He has 28 wins in 28 MMA fights. Gagee has 22 victories with two defeats in mixed martial arts.