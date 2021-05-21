Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko spoke about plans to hold a rematch against compatriot Magomed Ismailov. It is reported by VseProSport.

Emelianenko, 39, said he was ready to fight Ismailov after several fights. He promised to break the opponent. However, the heavyweight hinted that he was not satisfied with Imailov’s manner of translating the fight into a fight.

“This fuss must be eradicated, this is not what people like,” he said. Emelianenko recalled his idea to present a new type of MMA, where each component of the sport is allocated a separate round. “Or you can drop time constraints so that everyone can see how they [борцы] die, ”he concluded.

The first fight took place in July 2020. Despite the difference in weight, Ismailov managed to knock out the heavyweight.

Emelianenko is known for his performances in Pride, RCC, ACA.