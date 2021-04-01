Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko recalled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is reported by Sport24.

The Russian heavyweight described how he spoke to the Russian leader at a banquet in 2007. Emelianenko noted the politician’s erudition. “Any topic you touch on, he thinks about it,” the fighter emphasized.

Putin was one of the guests of the 2007 Bodog Fight tournament in St. Petersburg. During the event, Fedor Emelianenko celebrated his victory over American Matt Lindland.

39-year-old Alexander Emelianenko is known for his performances in Pride, M-1 Challenge, RCC. The heavyweight has 28 wins and eight defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw.