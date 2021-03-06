Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko posted a photo from the battle of views with rapper Dzhigan. Post available in Instagram…

The same photo appeared on the musician’s page. “I will beat the bald head,” added the 39-year-old heavyweight in the description to the publication.

Emelianenko talked about a possible fight with the rapper on March 2. The athlete said that he did not care where and with whom to fight. Then he conducted a survey among subscribers. The heavyweight asked if they wanted to see him fight Djigan.

The Russian fighter has not performed since the summer of 2020. In July, he lost to compatriot Magomed Ismailov. In total, Emelianenko has 37 fights: 28 wins, eight defeats, another fight with his participation ended in a draw.