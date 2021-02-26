Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko commented on the pause in performances and revealed plans for the future. It is reported by Sport24.

The 39-year-old heavyweight said he was open to suggestions. Emelianenko stressed that he was waiting for the most generous of them. “There are several proposals from several organizations. Whoever kills me with money will perform there, ”he said.

Emelianenko also added that he does not exclude performances in boxing with bare fists. He said that he was going to the training camp in the Moscow region to get in shape.

Emelianenko has not performed since the summer of 2020. In July, he lost to compatriot Magomed Ismailov. The heavyweight has 28 victories, 20 of which he won by knockout. At the same time, Emelianenko lost eight fights. One fight with his participation ended in a draw.