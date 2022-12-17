MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko said he had to win against blogger Kovalenko

Russian mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko appreciated the defeat from blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. His words lead Sport24.

The athlete said that he feels great. In his opinion, he should have won the duel, as he had more hits. “I breathed well, I saw everything. I had enough strength, I could still fight, ”the fighter emphasized. Emelianenko added that he is ready to fight with any opponent, a duel with which can be organized.

The duel between Emelianenko and Kovalenko took place on December 16. It ended with Kovalenko’s victory in three rounds by a split decision.

Alexander Emelianenko is known for his performances in Pride, M-1 Global, WFCA. In total, the fighter had 39 fights, in which he won 28 victories and suffered ten defeats, another fight with his participation ended in a draw.