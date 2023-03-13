The new wedding of the year? alexander blas, known within the local show business as ‘the Prince of Gamarra’, celebrated his marriage to Pamela Marrache in style on the afternoon of March 11 at a luxurious venue in the Casuarinas. The celebration caught the attention of the media, as it would have been a much more expensive and luxurious event than that of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. This, because great music stars such as Grupo 5 and Víctor Muñoz gave live concerts to encourage those present. Find out everything that happened in the following note.

Alexander Blas on the way to the church

Through social networks, Alexander Blas shared an image hours before the ceremony. In it, he shows off the elegant blue suit that he wore to say ‘yes, I do’ to his now-wife. Pamela Marrache. Likewise, she posed next to the vehicle with which she was transported to the church. “Here we go!”was the short message he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

Alexander Blas heading to church to get married. Photo: Instagram

The exit of the newlyweds

After hours of waiting, Pamela Marrache and Alexander Blas joined their lives in marriage in an intimate ceremony in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Relatives and friends of the couple published photos and videos of the moment in which both leave the aforementioned temple.

In the snapshots, you can see that they left holding hands. Also, as they paraded down the long aisle of the church, they greeted some of the guests present. At the front door there were about five people waiting for them with blue smoke flares.

Group 5 performed live

Although the celebration was full of incredible surprises, one of the most impressive was the presence of Grupo 5, a cumbia orchestra that played their best hits live to encourage the union of alexander blas and Pamela Marrache.

Alexander Blas hired Grupo 5 for his marriage. Photo: Instagram

The team led by Christian Yaipén made their grand entrance on the huge stage set up for the event and called the spouses to be with them during the presentation. Later, they made use of the dance floor to enjoy the concert with the guests.

How was the decoration?

A few days ago, a reporter from “Magaly TV, la firme” communicated exclusively with Arturo de Noriega, the wedding planner for the wedding, to find out more details about what the decoration of the chosen venue would be like. In the conversation, he commented that the main element is nature. “We are using some combinations of trunk with colored orchids. Yes, the truth is always the best, ”he said.

With the completion of the event, it was possible to appreciate in detail the exclusive decoration that Alexander Blas and Pamela Marrache, which included huge screens in the background that gave the illusion of being in a waterfall. In addition, a fully flowered ceiling and a large dance floor so that everyone can enjoy the party without any problems.