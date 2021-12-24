Alexander Blas, who composed a musical theme in the middle of last year that identified several workers from the Gamarra commercial emporium, located in La Victoria, has consolidated this year in the Peruvian music market, and thus, surprised with a new facet : the actor.

The musician, better known as ‘El Príncipe de Gamarra’, recently made his appearance on América TV’s telenovela Luz de luna.

During the scene, which was broadcast on the last December 22 on the small screen, the character León, who was at a concert, praised the cumbiambero for being a success on the main radio stations in our country.

YOU CAN SEE: The ‘Prince of Gamarra’: “It hurt me to see prosperous people as informal street vendors”

Immediately, Alexander Blas went up to the stage to perform the song “That there is no trace” in the cumbia version.

Sample HTML Block

Alexander Blas after his appearance in the series: “I’m happy”

The popular singer, who is nominated for the Nueva Q radio QQQumbia of the year for his songs “Another occupies my place” and “Adoro”, spoke about his debut in the Peruvian novel.

“I am very happy to participate in the soap opera, it is another step in my career, so happy. I thank Michelle Alexander for the opportunity. And it would also be good to follow this world of acting without giving up my passion, which is music ”, said the ‘Príncipe de Gamarra’ to the press.

YOU CAN SEE: Luz de Luna celebrates its 100 episodes: Michelle Alexander and actors are grateful

“This year has been difficult for everyone, but thank God we put a push into everything and we are gradually managing to continue with the music. For 2022 more interesting things are coming that I will be announcing ”, assured the artist.

Alexander Blas is excited about his television debut with great actors

Today, Thursday, December 23, the Peruvian musician used his social networks to extend a greeting and thanks to his colleague André Silva, protagonist of Luz de luna, with whom he shared the scene in the musical show that they offered in the soap opera.

“We finally crossed paths with the cumbia León @andresilvaactor, thank you very much for your good vibes !!!”, said Blas at the beginning of his message.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Moonlight: love is everything’, the last great virtual concert

“Thank you @radionuevaq for the nominations,” added the interpreter of “Everything changed.”