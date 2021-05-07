Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold He was the smartest in the class against Barça in the Champions League semi-final return in 2018/19. A quick action from the corner carried out by the English It was the comeback with the entire visitor asleep behind. Divock Origi finished off first in front of the Blaugrana goal after receiving an assist that sank Barcelona. The ‘Reds’ arrived at Anfield after losing the first leg 3-0 at the Camp Nou. Four goals were later received by the players trained at that time by Ernesto Valverde. Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool qualified for the final in Madrid that would beat Tottenham and it would be his sixth Champions League title.

After the unforgettable action, the Liverpool defender admitted that It wasn’t planned for him to be the shooter of that corner. “It just happened, we never trained him. Actually, it wasn’t even decided that I had to take that corner,” he told the club’s official channel.

Alexander-Arnold appeared to be threatening to leave that position to cause confusion. It was not like this: “It was not a strategy. It was not designed. I was actually walking away because I thought it was better to let another teammate serve “.

It was then that looked at the area and found a disoriented rival. “All the Barcelona players were clueless and did not look at the ball, I just tried to put it where there was a gap. It was an incredible goal, “he says.

The Liverpool side named two club legends whom he considers his idols: Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher. According to him, are his inspirations: “I always admired Gerrard, Carragher, those kind of players. They showed me that it was possible for a normal child to reach the first team. “Alexander-Arnold has fulfilled his dreams and at the age of 22 he has managed to become the owner of the right back ‘red’.