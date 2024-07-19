Times of change are expected at Liverpool. Beyond the arrival of Arne Slot, it has been Klopp’s departure that has left the ‘Reds’ squad very affected, with several important players such as Van Djik considering a change of home. To the name of the Dutchman we must add Trent Alexander-Arnold, who not only thinks about a future away from Anfield, but also has a preferred destination.
According to reports from England, the player is aware of Real Madrid’s desire to add him to their squad and the press reports that Trent is responding positively to this scenario. The player understands that perhaps his career is at a point where a change is urgently needed, and therefore, he does not rule out leaving the club of his life to make the leap to the capital of Spain, where one of his best friends, Jude Bellingham, also plays.
Right now there are no negotiations between clubs or from the Merengues with the full-back, it seems difficult that they will happen this summer, especially given the level of Dani Carvajal, the best in the world in his position. However, both Arnold and Real Madrid could find their way in 2025 when the defender is a free agent and possibly, those from the capital of Spain do require a generational replacement for the right-back position and who better than a man who has been liked for years.
