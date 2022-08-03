Williams just took to Twitter to say that driver Alexander Albon has signed a multi-year contract to stay with Williams in 2023 and beyond. Nice that Williams reports that, but that no longer means that it is the case these days.

That’s why we looked directly at Alexander Albon on Twitter and saw his brilliant statement there. He posted almost exactly the same tweet as Oscar Piastri last night, but with the words that he does agree. A nice way to fool Alpine and Piastri.

Williams’ announcement

🚨 Announcement 🇹🇭 Our number 23 stays for 2023 and beyond!@Alex_Albon commits his future, signing a multi-year contract#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/MJ4aMXoFZj — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 3, 2022

The reaction of Alexander Albon

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year. 😂 let’s gooo @williamsracing pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022

Oscar Piastri can laugh about it himself