Last August 14 was the final of the Mexican contest “La Academia” and the winner was none other than the public’s favorite, Cesia, who obtained the coveted contract with Sony Music. Also, before the competition, the director alexander ach He showed his appreciation for the dedication and effort of the students, so he did not hesitate to give them some gifts. The moment was shared through her Instagram account.

“Dear students, a gift with all my love. Thanks for trusting me (…). I wish you great success in your careers, but remember that true success is not only successful professionally, but in all aspects and areas. Try to be better people every day, because that is the true meaning of life, ”was part of the emotional message that Acha wrote on her social networks.

He also added the following about the surprise he had prepared for the finalists of the TV Azteca reality show: “I give you these Casiotone keyboards to accompany them on their journey and continue to grow musically”.

Acha shared the recording of the moment on his Instagram account, in the images he is seen together with Mar, Cesia, Andrés, Nelson and Rubí on the stage of “La Academia”, where the five keyboards were already. The emotion and joy made the young people end up hugging the director.