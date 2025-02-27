Amazon has presented Alexa Plus, a new version of its most conversational, intelligent and useful assistant, driven by generative artificial intelligence, which acquires multimodal capabilities to complete the user’s needs in their day to day.

Alexa’s use has increased 20% in 2024 Regarding the previous year and has millions of new users every day, according to the senior vice president of devices and services, Panay Panos.

Panay acknowledges that Talking with Alexa is sometimes frustrating and does not help users as they should. But this changes with the generative AI, which It makes Alexa a kind of orchestra director who knows all the elements involved in people’s day to day (calendar, smart home, devices, entertainment) UNE.

The manager has given way to El Nuevo Alexa, with a new architecture based on generative, which Improve the natural conversation with the user and acquire the ability to make reservations, make purchases, offer ideas for dinner as part of the same planning.

All this meets under the name of Alexa Plus, a New smarter and more useful experience, and with the ability to understand the user environment and the tone and mood of the conversation. It also has multimodal capabilities, since it can interpret the content of an image, and remember the content of the conversation, in turn offers a greater integration between connected devices -For example Fire TV or Ring cameras- and services -As Amazon Music- in the Amazon ecosystem that are controlled during the conversation with natural language.

Alexa Plus will begin to be available with early access next month. It will be included in the Prime subscription, but for the rest of the users it will cost $ 19.99 per month.