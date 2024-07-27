Alexa Moreno has earned her chance for Olympic revenge and in Paris 2024 she now hopes to climb onto the podium that was denied to her “by a hair” in Tokyo 2020.

The Baja Californian gymnast, bronze medalist in the vault at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, was less than a tenth – 0.017 points behind the bronze medalist, South Korean Yeo Seojeong – from reaching the Olympic podium at the last major sporting event.

Moreno will be competing in his third Olympic Games tomorrow with the aim of reaching the coveted Top 3, and he is encouraged by the fact that this time he will be able to see the public live, since in Tokyo he was unable to fill the stands due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I like people watching me, it gives me a lot of energy,” said Alexa after training at the Bercy Arena, where the artistic gymnastics competition will take place.

“I came to Paris in September for the World Cup and it was absolutely crazy,” said Moreno, who won gold in the vault, her specialty, at that event. “It was incredible. I think it will be something similar. I’m very excited.”

The absence of Russian gymnasts, who along with the US team dominated the Tokyo Olympics, has opened the way for emissaries from countries with less gymnastics tradition to reach the podium.

“There are more possibilities,” Moreno acknowledged, referring to the absence of Russian competitors, who have been marginalised as part of sanctions linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a shame they’re not there because you want to compete with the best in the world, but since it’s a dominant country in gymnastics, that gives you more opportunities.”

In addition to Alexa, in Paris 2024 artistic gymnastics, Mexico has Jalisco’s Ahtziri Sandoval and Baja California’s Natalia Escalera.

CHAMPIONS TO BEAT

Simone Biles, winner of 37 Olympic and world medals, begins her journey in Paris 2024 early tomorrow morning, in the qualifying rounds of artistic gymnastics.

The American superstar and Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, who will try to defend her gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Games, are the toughest rivals for Mexican Alexa Moreno to beat.