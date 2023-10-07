Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno during the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. YVES HERMAN (REUTERS)

Alexa Moreno can boast that she is one of the great horse jumping specialists. She can also say that she has competed with the outstanding Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade. But the Mexican has her own name, her own path in which she has become accustomed to being part of the elite of artistic gymnastics. A pioneer in a country used to seeing gymnasts from outside instead of inside, Moreno managed to finish fourth on vault at the World Championships this Saturday.

Moreno arrived at the Sportpaleis arena in Antwerp (Belgium) with the confidence that he has worked on for years, which was shaken by a series of injuries that began to affect his shoulders and ankles. The digital harassment that she suffered in 2016 for not complying with the supposed “canons of beauty” served as an impetus to take off in a sport in which Mexico has not shone much at an international level. Alexa Moreno, an anime lover, presented herself to the world with a pose in the style of a K-pop star.

When the Mexican was in front of the path that led to the trampoline, Simone Biles dominated the test. The power of the Mexicali-born woman’s career made her look unstoppable. Her two attempts earned her a total score of 14.166. With three participants left, she had already placed herself as the second best. The South Korean Yeo Seojeong stole the judges’ favor (14,416). The Brazilian Rebeca Andrade gave the best possible performance (14,750) to displace Biles, Seojeong and Moreno herself. In the test of all aroundthe Mexican suffered a little and finished in 18th place.

The insistence of Alexa Moreno, 29, in gymnastics has opened the door to success. Her greatest achievements are a bronze in the 2018 World Cup, a fourth place in the Tokyo Olympics, gold in this year’s Pan American Championships and five golds in the Central American Games. A few weeks ago, in Paris, she won World Cup gold on vault and a bronze in the floor routine. Personally, she has written her own book and has established herself as one of the best Mexican athletes. She is an emblem of a Mexican gymnastics that has awakened and has a promising future with Natalia Escalera, Paulina Campos, Cassandra Loustalot and Ahtziri Sandoval.

Mexico is excited about its favorite gymnast because she spent 2022 without competitions after rehabilitating her ankle and shoulder surgeries. 2023 is the year of her resurrection and, so far, the body has responded well. Moreno leaves Antwerp with a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the third in her career.

