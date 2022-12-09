Market that moves more than R$ 7 billion per year in Brazil, the universe of online sports betting is available on Alexa, the most popular virtual assistant activated by voice command.

The novelty is an action by Pixbet, one of the main platforms operating in the country, led by the CEO Ernildo Santos🇧🇷

In partnership with Amazon, the company will provide sports tips for fans of football, basketball, UFC, Formula-1 and other modalities offered on the pixbet.com🇧🇷

(Note published in the 1303 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)