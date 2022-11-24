Alexa, the voice assistant Amazon, could have the days numbered. According to a new report, this project has disappointed the company, due to heavy losses, and is already considered a total failure by the CEO of the company.

According to a report by Ars Technica, Alexa would have cost Amazon $10 billion in 2022 alone. As if that were not enough, it has been mentioned that Worldwide Digital, a group that includes Alexa, Prime Video and other related services, lost more than $3 billion dollars during the first quarter of 2022. In this regard, it has been pointed out to the voice assistant as the main responsible for this failure.

Like other companies, Amazon announced a series of layoffs a couple of weeks ago, and reports say this is partly a consequence of Alexa’s failure. During 2019, the year in which Jeff Bezos served as the CEO of Amazon, the voice assistant was one of the company’s main projects, but Andy Jassy, ​​the current director of the company, has completely forgotten about this project.

Originally, consumers were expected to use Alexa to shop directly with Amazon. Nevertheless, this was never fulfilled in the way the company had hoped. Coupled with this, poor advertising and a poor revenue stream, caused Alexa to simply be forgotten.

On related topics, you can learn more about Amazon’s downsizing here. Similarly, Amazon is working on a Spider-Man spin-off.

Via: Business Insider