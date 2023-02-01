Alexa is also preparing for the Sanremo Festival: in fact, starting from February 7, the voice assistant will introduce numerous innovations dedicated to the 73rd edition of the Italian Song Festival. Starting with a song of hers all about her in which, between one rhyme and another, she will sing comments on the different protagonists of the show. To listen to it, starting from February 7, just ask “Alexa, she sings the Sanremo song”. Every day, then, it will be possible to choose your favorite moment of the previous evening with the Sanremo poll. By saying “Alexa, open the survey on Sanremo” we will be able to choose our preference and, once voted, find out which option is at the top of the ranking of Alexa users. The assistant will also share with us her impressions of artists, presenters and guests through her report cards, which she will provide us with her upon request “Alexa, tell me the Sanremo report cards”. It will also be possible to ask for the report card of a specific performance, choosing the grade to listen to by asking, for example, “Alexa, what grade did you give to Elodie?” or “Alexa, tell me what you think of Ultimo”, to find out her opinion. And if you want to bet on who will be the winner, just ask “Alexa, who will win Sanremo?” to find out her prediction.

Furthermore, to stay updated in real time on the most iconic and trendy moments of the Festival, it is possible to ask “Alexa, what’s happening in Sanremo?”. But there is also room for the Fantasanremo, with an interview with its creators in which background and curiosities about the game of the Italian Song Festival will be revealed. To get started, just ask “Alexa, did you join the Fantasanremo team?”. Finally, by saying “Alexa, Sanremo atmosphere” the notes of the songs that have made the history of the Ariston on Amazon Music will start. Starting from the beginning of the Festival, through the same voice command, it will be possible to access the playlist dedicated to the songs in the competition, also on Amazon Music.