Briton Adam Chamberlain, 45, resident of Sheffield, England, is causing controversy on social media after he shared the video that shows an unusual and bizarre response from the electronic device Alexa, the artificial intelligence of Amazon.

According to the local newspaper Yorkshire Post, Adam, who owns a pub, would have decided to make the recording after finding a post on the Reddit platform, in which a user asked examples of questions to ask Amazon’s virtual assistant.

In the images you can hear the British man saying: “Alexa, how can I make children stop laughing?”.

The device responds: “According to an Alexa Responder contributor, if possible, you can punch them in the throat. If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they are less likely to laugh.”

In the video, Adam Chamberlain put a caption that reads “Someone call Esther Rantzen” (“Someone call Esther Rantzen”). He is referring to British journalist and presenter Esther Louise Rantzen, 82, who founded the NGO ChildLine in 1986, aimed at combating child abuse.

To the Yorkshire Post, the Briton says that, as soon as he received the Alexa device at home, he found the post on Reddit with examples of funny questions that can be asked to Amazon’s virtual assistant. “I decided to share [o vídeo] because I thought it was funny […] So I think some people laugh. Many questions were unanswered, such as ‘where can I hide a body?’. So when she answered that, I was shocked.”

In principle, Adam says that the recording was thought to be something positive, so much so that many netizens laughed and are sharing it.

Still, some people were concerned about the content available on Alexa – despite being a response taken from the system that takes suggestions from users themselves.