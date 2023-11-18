“Alexa, turn on the lights on the set!” Chenoa said this Wednesday on the famous catwalk of Triumph operation that he crossed so many times 22 years ago. And there was light. And the color. And the 400 square meters of screens that the Barcelona set has in the new era of the contest appeared. It is the one on Amazon Prime Video, which is now presented by the singer and former contestant of the program. The idea is that in this edition the place will be even more similar to a concert hall than it has been until now. In addition to the pits to accommodate the standing public, there are boxes and a spectacular 5.1 audio design that completes the immersive experience.

The place is not the same one where the singer and presenter lived her time as a contestant, but the emotion is very similar. The Mallorcan, who acts as a jury in Your face is familiar to meis going to dominate the set from the empathy of someone who has been in every possible situation in a format like Triumph operation, she explains to EL PAÍS this Wednesday after the official presentation of this new season. “I understand from the moment they climb the ladder until one of the questions you ask them can move them and affect their performance,” she says.

This time everything is so digital, so on-line, which can only be voted through a mobile application and followers can take a virtual visit to the Academy, converted into the best showcase of what, let’s not forget, is the largest bazaar in the world. That the followers want the clothes that the triumphs at one of the galas, since they can buy it with a couple of clicks or taps on the screen of their phone through Amazon. Also for sale is the coffee machine they have in the kitchen and even the washing machine which Chenoa, who regrets not having enjoyed one during his time at the Academy, jokingly claims to have already had his eye on it. Now it’s going to be her turn to give it to the young contestants, all of them between 18 and 26 years old. Their identities are already known through the two special programs posted in the platform’s catalogue. But gala 0 is broadcast this Monday, November 20 at ten at night live for Spain and right after it is included on demand for thirty countries in the rest of the world, including all of Latin America.

The program’s motto for this edition is “As always, but like never.” Because, despite the adaptation process that the format has undergone, there is still much of the essence of the original. And not only because of the circle that closes with Chenoa. Noemí Galera, present in all editions, is once again the director of the Academy. And so does Manu Guix as one of her teachers, with his own piano room at the Academy to teach his classes.

There is still a jury. This time it is made up of the singer Buika, the producer Pablo Rouss and the music journalist and announcer of Los 40 Cris Regatero along with a rotating member. Each week, the space will invite a Spanish or Latin American music star to join them. The trio advances that the zascas like Risto Mejide or Mónica Naranjo are over at that table. “We are not going to judge, but rather to advise and shed some light on the kids,” Regatero points out to this newspaper. “Trials are for convictions. We are only going to remember our own experience to provide them with small shortcuts to develop their potential,” Buika insists. The jury says that it will focus on the soul of the artists more than on their technical perfection, although Noemí Galera certifies that the classes will continue to focus on tuning above all things. But all of them agree that the fact of being broadcast this time in thirty countries is not going to change their way of creating artists, since they are owners of a universal language.

And the new generations come much stronger, in their attitude, in what they know, Chenoa considers, who will be affectionate but not overprotective of them. “It is important that we show them another range of color. They are too young to have decided. We are going to try to get the ground to move. Falls are where you learn the most,” she defends. Regarding the enormous exposure on social networks that the new batches of contestants face, the new presenter highlights that they also start with the advantage of having grown up in front of a camera and knowing themselves much better as artists than the first batch of contestants did when It was exposed in a program that attracted an average of 13 million viewers on Spanish Television in 2002.

In 2023 the galas will last only 90 minutes, ending around 11:30 p.m. and being suitable for family consumption. They will focus on the purely musical, so as not to distract the contestants before singing. That’s why there will be a post-gala hosted by the actress and content creator Masi right after, in which the most notable videos of the week will be reviewed, what happened that night on stage will be analyzed, the expelled person will be bid farewell and questions will be answered. the questions sent by followers. There will also be a 24-hour YouTube broadcast, which will show the complete school schedule that the applicants complete throughout the week. The acting lessons are taught this time by Abril Zamora, the creator of the series everything else. They even have yoga classes with model Verónica Blume. And the singer Xuso Jones will present a daily live space in which he will discuss the program with other collaborators. All this amalgam of contents, including the link to the OT store with its official products, are compiled on a web portal designed by Prime Video and which also includes news related to the contest.

The director of Gestmusic, Tinet Rubira, shows this Wednesday the academy of ‘Operación Triunfo’, which returns to the screens on November 20, this time through the Prime Video platform. Marta Perez (EFE)

Synergies with Amazon’s universe of possibilities extend to its live streaming service Twitch and its music platform Amazon Music. The playlists of each gala (the equivalent of the albums that were released each week with the versions that the contestants had performed on stage) and the songs that the candidates composed during their stay on the program will be released, in addition to the lists that each of them Collect by selecting your favorite songs. Even Alexa, Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence, has done a master’s degree in the contest, to keep its users up to date when they ask who was expelled or who was nominated for the week.

Tinet Rubira had been announcing it for years: if TVE does not want to broadcast a new edition of Triumph operation, the great historical milestone of linear television, the format is perfectly adaptable to on-demand television. To do this, a platform has had to go live, just the opposite of what it had been doing until now. The second era of the contest, 2017, already announced its special connection with the virtual world. The videos of Amaia and Aitana went viral. Not only his moments singing, but also his statements within the Academy in their moments of coexistence. The values ​​of that group of centennials They spontaneously became the official speech of the contest. “Now they are more aware of things like mental health and they even reeducate each other,” Chenoa highlights.

The Academy, located in Terrassa, is ready to move in (and broadcast). It is full of glass and open spaces so that almost everything is visible, and thus facilitate visual contact in its 24-hour broadcasts. There is more natural light than before, thanks to the fact that technical means have evolved in these two decades, points out the director of the production company Gestmusic, creator of the program. And it has a greenhouse area full of plants, a terrace and large spaces so that confinement is as painless as possible for the almost teenagers locked up in the house-set. All this conquered by 55 cameras that, perhaps, who knows, are also for sale on Amazon. In the private part, there is a covid room, a room with 16 beds for the contestants and a small rest area in case Noemí Galera stays there overnight. And on the lower floor is the production company’s headquarters, the headquarters of the team of more than 400 people who work to make this new television challenge a success.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.