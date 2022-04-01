The Formula 1 season 1999 she wasn’t particularly lucky for Alex Zanardi. Struggling with a world of F1 and with a car totally different from the one he had experienced triumphantly in the CART championship, the Italian driver had a disappointing year, with zero points won aboard the Williams-Supertec FW21. While team-mate Ralf Schumacher was getting results and good performances, Zanardi was unable to get back on top, also hit by a good dose of bad luck. And so, at the end of the championship, he said goodbye to Formula 1.

Today the car that Zanardi drove in the championship is for saleand Bonhams will auction it next May 13 in the Principality of Monaco, as part of the event The Monaco Sale. Unfortunately Zanardi will not be able to be present, as he is still struggling to reduce the consequences of the terrible accident he had on his handbike in June 2020. The car, chassis number FW21-05, was valued between 100,000 and 150,000 euros, and is equipped with its original livery. The Williams chassis will be auctioned without reserve.

According to reports from Bonhams, the engine is missing; but gearbox, transmission and brakes are exactly identical to those used for the last Grand Prix held in 1999, that of Japan. In total, on this chassis, Zanardi raced 14 Grands Prix and completed six. The best was that of Italy, a Monzawhere Alex qualified fourth and finished seventh, just outside the points, after having made an excellent start to the race.

The 1999 Williams livery is related to the mix of sponsors found for the 1998 season. The colors were given by the Winfield brand (cigarettes), to which other main brands such as Veltins and Castrol were added. From the following year many things changed in Williams, with the arrival of BMW, a new livery and, unfortunately for Zanardi, a new driver: Jenson Button. The 1999 season was a turning point not only in Zanardi’s career, but also in his life. The return to the automotive world of the United States led him to race on the ovals, the type of circuit where he was the victim of the frightening accident that led him to lose his legs. From that moment on, however, it was his tenacity that gave him strength, and with it he overturned all prejudices about the limits of disability by winning Olympic medals and becoming an international ambassador of optimism.