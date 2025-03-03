Drink two liters of water a day, avoid ultraprocessed and wear a balanced diet. This is the mantra that society recites today if it wants to talk about nutrition. Take one healthy eating Together with a regular physical activity, more and more people’s day -to -day life. And, is that, thanks to the creation of content on social networks and profiles such as Alex Yáñez, Doctor of Physical and Nutritionist Activity Sciencesusers have a tips base that helps them adopt life habits that recommend Experts in Spain

The nutritionist, sometimes, walks through some podcast to offer his knowledge in nutrition and in one of those most recent he has taken as protagonists Two supplements that yes or does add every day to its diet: cinnamon and ginger. They are nothing that Spanish people do not know, in fact, the latter is increasingly incorporated into food routines. And, both have demonstrated over the years Its positive impact on the body.

Cinnamon, much more iron than lentils?

Cinnamon Getty images

Alex Yáñez highlighted cinnamon for its numerous benefits, including the clinical evidence he has for people with diabetes. According to the nutritionist, This spice regulates glycemiaas well as improve resistance and insulin sensitivity.

“In addition, it has an antiviral effect, which is given by its iron contribution”he adds. And, it is that, as Yáñez explains for “gram of cinnamon food is the food with the most iron content” surpassing even lentils. Because? The iron contributed by the lentils is of the non -hemo typeso its absorption can be limited. It is true that cinnamon is consumed in small quantities, so the real impact may not become significant in nutritional density.

However, cinnamon, According to the FEN (Spanish Nutrition Foundation) also Provides protein, calcium, potassium and vitamins of the B complexso using it regularly can contribute to acquire all these benefits. Yáñez recommends, yes, The type used is ceylánsince “it has many more benefits and is not toxic.”





What other food recommends Alex Yáñez?

Ginger Getty images

The nutritionist also wanted to highlight the role of a food such as ginger. According to Yáñez, it is one of the few foods that “It has the same absorption in supplement capsule, which consuming it at root or infusion.” The greatest benefit according to the expert is your contribution to regulate body temperature. In fact, many women with temperature problems “in limbs such as legs, feet or hands are recommended.”

The nutritionist also highlights its Antiemetic properties. This is what helps prevent vomiting, and may even replace the traditional medication used by doctors in hospital, according to Yáñez. In addition, he also points out his anti -inflammatory properties. The expert explains that one of the things that has been studied most is the effect of ginger for dysmenorrhea, since it relieves menstrual pains if taken regularly.

Alex Yáñez recommends Use ginger in infusions, or scratched or in spice. Always using amounts that are tolerated, since the taste of ginger is intense.





