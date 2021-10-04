Child killed in Perugia: Alex’s parents were in dispute for custody. The motive could be revenge on the ex-spouse

The investigation into the baby’s death Alex, the child who died in the province of Perugia, continue. They emerged new macabre elements, which would bring all suspicions on his mother Erzsebet Bradacs. The woman entered a Lidl supermarket with her lifeless baby in her arms and placed him on the conveyor belt of the checkout, in front of everyone present.

The little one presented knife cuts on different parts of the body and unfortunately no one could do anything to save it. It was already deceased.

Law enforcement officers found out that the mother and father were in dispute for custody. The man is in Hungary and shortly before the murder, he received some photo of her dead baby, sent to him by the woman via WhatsApp. For this reason, the investigators believe that there is one behind the murder vengeance from Erzsebet Bradacs towards his ex-spouse.

Not far from the supermarket, other bloody objects were also found. Precisely the stroller, soft toys and a baby shirt, with obvious cuts caused by the knife. A bloody woman’s sweatshirt was also found. The researchers then found two knives, one with the other objects in what could be the crime scene and one in the mother’s purse. The analyzes will determine whether it is themurder weapon.

The woman was arrested on murder charges and is currently in prison. Despite numerous elements against her, she availed herself of the right not to answer on the advice of his lawyer. Yes it is though repeatedly professed innocent in front of the agents. Erzsebet gave different versions of what happened, confusing and conflicting. Versions that have only complicated his position.

Meanwhile, the results of the autopsy on the lifeless body of little Alex are awaited. Investigators want to understand the real cause of death and especially the timing of the murder. Among the different versions, the mother said she had already found him dead in the cottage, the place where they had found a makeshift accommodation.

