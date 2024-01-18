Investigations into the crime are still underway Alexthe 14-year-old who lost his life in the car park of the Pantano C metro station in Monte Compatri, on the outskirts of Rome.

After the first autopsy results, it emerged that Alex would have lost his life due to a single gunshotwho would have it hit straight in the heart. He would have died within seconds. The authorities, after an initial reconstruction of the facts, believe that the shots were fired from a single car. However, further investigations will be necessary to confirm this hypothesis.

The Petrov cousins ​​arrested

Two people have already been arrested by the police, while two others are still wanted. It's about Corum Petrovthe 24-year-old who surrendered of his own free will and his 31-year-old cousin Dino Petrov, captured after escaping. The latter was hiding in Treviso, at an aunt's house. Officers speculated that he was trying to escape abroad.

The 31-year-old would be the one who held the gun and ended Alex's life and the one who shortly before would have beat up stepfather in the bar. While the 24-year-old would be the one who sent messages to Tiberiu, convincing him to meet in that parking lot to “clarify the discussion”.

Both are accused of crime in competition, together with the other two people still wanted. According to the prosecution, the gunshots came from a single car, the one with the 4 accused on board. But for the defense, in that parking lot the shots would have come from more cars and a greater number of people. However, it will only be the investigations a shed light on the truth.

Alex's mother is devastated

Alex's mother is devastated and waits for her son's body to be returned to her so she can take him back to Romania to celebrate the funeral. It was her birthday, her 14 year old had given her two stuffed animals. Then he went out with some family members, including his stepfather, grandfather and maternal uncle. She was calm, but when she went to the scene and saw her son on the ground, lifeless, she felt bad and it was taken to hospital.