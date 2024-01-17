Who is the 24 year old accused of Alex's crime, the 14 year old who died in the Monte Compatri car park: he handed himself in of his own free will

Alex he lost his life at just 14 years old, accidentally hit by two gunshots that were not aimed at him. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Petrov Corum.

It happened in the Pantano C metro car park in Monte Compatri, municipality of Rome. Petrov Corum he is the 24 year old boy accused of having contacted the stepfather of Alex, asking him for a meeting to clarify their misunderstandings. It was the 24-year-old himself who presented himself to the authorities of his own free will, after the 14-year-old's crime. He confessed to being among the people present in that parking lot, but that he was not the one who opened fire. The officers are looking for his accomplice, it would be the 33 year old cousin. The latter is untraceable.

From what can be seen on the 24-year-old's social profile, now deactivated, Petrov Corum loved live in luxury, designer clothes and expensive watches. The boy is currently detained in Velletri prison and will have to answer to the crime charge. In a few days you will have to appear before the investigating judge for the interrogation.

There discussion it would have started in a bar, Alex was with his stepfather and other relatives of his mother. Subsequently, the mother's partner received a message on Facebook, written by the 24-year-old himself. The latter would have asked him for a meeting, however clarify that discussion. Perhaps no one could have imagined what would happen and that a 14-year-old boy would lose his life. The two shots fired were intended for the stepfather, but they impressed Alex. Nobody could do anything to save him.

It was his mother's birthday, at the end of the party he went out with his relatives, while the woman remained at home with the other children. A mother who is now destroyed and that he can't believe he has lost his reason for living. She told the newspapers that she saw him on the ground, that she touched him, her hands were cold and that she then fainted. She woke up in the hospital. She was calm, because her child was with her family: her stepfather, grandfather, maternal uncle, mother and partner's sister.