alex ubago He was in the set of “More shows” as part of his promotions for the next concert that he will give in the capital. Halfway through the conversation, “Choca” Mandros asked the interpreter which of his songs he would dedicate to the host Jasmine Pinedo. “And just as you see Jazmín, which of your songs would you dedicate to her, as well as looking at her?” She asked him.

Although the musician was nervous about the request that was made to him live, minutes later he was encouraged to perform one of his famous songs in front of cameras. “I suppose I would sing to Jazmín ‘I’m dying to meet you’, because I didn’t know her” he answered with a bit of discomfort, before intoning the lyrics of his composition.