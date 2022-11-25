Alejandro Martínez de Ubago Rodríguez, known in the musical field as Alex Ubago, spoke on his Instagram account about the postponement of his concert in Lima, Peru. The renowned Spanish singer-songwriter took advantage of the moment to apologize to his Peruvian fans for the inconveniences that occurred with this event.

“Finally, we will do the concert tomorrow, Friday, November 25 at 8 pm in the Parque de la Exposición. Of course, all the tickets you have purchased so far are valid for this new date and this new venue. Although this has nothing to do with me, I want to apologize because many of you have traveled from other cities to see this concert,” said the singer.