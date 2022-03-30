“We are eager to return to that land that professes us so much love,” he says. Alex Torreswho along with his partner louis araque, from the Niche group, talks with La República via Zoom. The emblematic Colombian orchestra will have a reunion with Peru after almost two years, on April 2 during the event A Night of Salsa 11 at the National Stadium. Niche, who returned to face-to-face concerts last year, has been able to stand up against the devastating hurricane that the pandemic meant for the music industry. “Undoubtedly, our union has been one of the most affected, but we as an institution have tried to keep ourselves as up-to-date as possible, as visible as possible. The technology, the zoom, platforms and social networks have been a great tool. We have a very professional team that has made sure that we always have content for the public and we stayed super connected. And when we had the opportunity to get together to record, we did. We also did some virtual concerts, which was a different and beautiful experiment, a learning experience for us”, says Torres.

In addition, last year this latest album 40 came out, which even won a Grammy.

Alex: 40 has been a blessing. Fortunately it was recorded before the pandemic. I think we took advantage of the fact that people were at home because they had time to watch content. We released the album song by song, to the point that we got these awards that we received with great affection and humility on behalf of our founder, Jairo Varela.

How do you manage to sustain a group for almost 43 years?

Louis Araque: With discipline and perseverance. Teacher Jairo Varela he was very disciplined in every way, with his music, with his uniforms, his lyrics… Now, we look good, we love each other a lot, but they say that in the past it wasn’t like that, it was complex, but with discipline and perseverance you get back on track . Everybody wants to belong to niche groupeveryone who moves in the musical environment has Niche as a goal, and when you get here and realize that this makes you another person, for good, the satisfaction is immense.

In addition to what you have said, there is resilience. You did not stop creating music.

Luis: For the same reason, because the teacher walked with time. Niche is not the same as it was in the 80’s or 90’s or 2000’s and as long as the formula doesn’t change this will still be fine.

Alex: That’s right. We follow the teacher’s directions. He was very intelligent because he instructed people to keep this ship afloat: I am talking about his eldest daughter, Yanila Varela, who is our general director and who is administratively impeccable; and Joseph Aguirre, who is our director. José worked hand in hand with Jairo in many productions and he understood and knew everything that he really liked about music and what he did not share about music as well. The Niche group maintains that essence, but it also walks with time, aware of being at the forefront, proposing things that do not go beyond the parameters, that attract new ‘nichists’ like this album that has brought a young audience and has also kept and refreshed our usual audience.

What are the things that Jairo Varela and Niche do not share in terms of music?

Alex: If you analyze, the music of niche always has a content, we are always looking to say something positive. I consider that what Niche does not share is that music destroys, to say something that is not for the good, that does not add you, something destructive, let’s say, foul, dirty or denigrating language. That is never shared by the group.

However, it is a common practice in various music genres.

Alex: We respect it, but niche it doesn’t.