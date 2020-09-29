Gathering up patience, he delayed his jump to the first team (26 years), It took a lot for Álex Suárez, a stronghold in the yellow quarry, to settle in the professional squad. In fact, he was signed with the latter because his age and contract demanded it, so it is not that the club really bet on him.

Last year I started like the last center-back in a very long list of six: Aythami Artiles, Mantovani, Eric Curbelo, Mauricio Lemos, Deivid and himself. Minutes and prominence were distributed by the first four, Curbelo especially as a right-back before the injury of the other Lemos, Álvaro. So, of the first 31 days, those played before COVID-19 paralyzed Spain, he only played in five of them to accumulate only 236 minutes of play, He only started on January 14, against Zaragoza and EGC (0-1).

After the break, Suárez took a run. In fact, he ended up participating in more duels than he had before the irruption. Since the resumption of last season at the beginning of June, the central Gran Canaria He competed in seven games and 764 minutes, starting and completing 90 minutes against Almería (matchday 33), Albacete (35), Elche (36), Ponferradina (38), Oviedo (39) and Rayo Vallecando (41).

Without knowing anyone, not himself, perhaps Pepe Mel, Álex Suárez had come to stay, his leadership in the Madrid coach’s schemes unstoppable. In fact, at the start of the season, he was the only yellow footballer, along with goalkeeper Álvaro Valles, to have played every possible minute, 270, of the first four games. Shape, along with Aythami, the couple chosen by Mel in the center of the rear. For now, Curbleo and Cardona they must earn the position.

His poise is valued at the club, inappropriate for his short professional experience. At the moment, it remains the safest value of the yellow defense. He has not been booked, but his team has conceded six goals. A question of performance and balance. His current contract ends June 30 of next year, and for now, his performance seems to speak for him.