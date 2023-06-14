He American billionaire George Soros has decided that his son Alex will be the one to be left in charge of the direction of his financial and charitable empire valued at US $ 25,000 million.

Soros, 92, of Hungarian origin, told him in a interviews The Wall Street Journal that his son “has earned it.”

Since the 1990s, part of the family’s wealth has gone to support the consolidation of democracy in dozens of countries.

But in recent years George Soros has become the center of anti-Semitic conspiracies by right-wing groups.

A spokesman for the billionaire confirmed to the BBC the details of the interview published on Sunday.

The successor profile

Alex Soros, 37, has a degree in history and the second youngest of five children.

The chosen one is the only member of the family who is part of the investment committee of Soros Fund Management, through which they manage the US $ 25,000 million and his charitable foundation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Alex assumed the presidency of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) in December.

His Hungarian-born father George Soros lived through the horror of the Nazi occupation during World War II. His family hid his Jewish identity in order to survive.

After the war, he left Hungary and moved to London, and later to New York, where he made billions from his financial activities.

Soros went to gaining recognition in the UK after winning $1 billion betting on the fall of the pound in 1992.

When the Berlin Wall fell, paving the way for the establishment of democratic governments in the former Soviet bloc, he created the Open Society Foundations (OSF) to support the process.

OSF currently allocates an estimated $1.5 billion annually to liberal causes, educational and human rights organizations in more than 120 countries.

The relationship with politics

George Soros is one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party in the United States.

His son Alex, though broadly sharing the same political views as his father, told The Wall Street Journal that he is “more political” and would campaign against Donald Trump’s bid to run for a second term as president. from United States.

“As much as I’d like to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we’ll have to do it too.said Alex Soros, who runs his father’s “super PAC,” the mechanism for directing funds to political parties in the United States.

The Open Society Foundations will pursue the same goals as his father, according to his son, including free speech, criminal justice reform, minority and refugee rights, and support for liberal politicians.

But he also wants to include initiatives on voting rights, abortion and gender equality, while seeking to focus on a more American-centric agenda.

Some of his causes have angered the right, such as the fight against racial prejudice in the US judicial system.

The OSF moved its international operations office from Budapest to Berlin in 2018 after the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban explicitly campaigned against Soros personally and the work of his foundation.

Alex Soros is a fan of hip-hop and the team of American football New York Jets and is known for leading a “high-flying” social lifeparticipating in celebrity parties in Cannes and the Hamptons.

He has also visited remote areas of the Amazon and is on the board of directors of the human rights group Global Witness.

“Our side has to be more patriotic and inclusive.”he told The Wall Street Journal.

“Just because someone votes for Trump doesn’t mean they’re lost or racist.”

