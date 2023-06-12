A hesitant, somewhat grumbling voice with many pauses in thought and drawn out ‘eeehs’. 37-year-old Alex Soros is not a gifted public speaker. Nevertheless, the American is a welcome guest at conferences. The reason: he is the chairman of the Open Society Foundation (OSF), the charitable organization of the now 92-year-old American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros.

Made last weekend The Wall Street Journal announced that Alexander – known as Alex – will also be the manager of the $ 25 billion (23 billion euros) capital of Soros Fund Management. That makes him just as influential as his father was in recent decades.

Born in Budapest in 1931, George Soros is a hedge fund investor who has engaged in political philanthropy since the 1980s. In his native Hungary, the Jewish György Schwartz, his original name, experienced firsthand the consequences of fascist and communist regimes – which is why he uses his assets to protect human rights.

In 1984 he gave away $3 million a year, ten years later that amount had grown to $300 million a year. OSF now gives away $1.5 billion a year to projects and political causes – the counter totals more than $19 billion. The OSF is the second largest philanthropic institution in the US after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The donations are aimed at promoting an inclusive society, protecting the rights of minorities and immigrants. These are themes that evoke strong reactions from Soros’ political opponents. Radical right-wing conspiracy thinkers have targeted Soros: the billionaire has been the target of the wildest accusations for years.

Soros acquired some of his wealth through controversial financial tricks, such as gambling on a loss of the value of the pound sterling in 1992. That gamble earned him a billion dollars. As his capital increased, so did his political influence. Soros Fund Management was the largest donor to the Democratic Party for the 2022 US midterm elections. According to website OpenSecrets he gave $178 million in support to Joe Biden’s campaign in 2021 and 2022. That’s double what the largest conservative donor, Richard Uihlein, gave to the Republican Party during that period.

More political than his father

Initially, it seemed that another son, 52-year-old Jonathan Soros, would take over responsibility for the fund. One of three children from Soros’s first marriage, he worked for many years in the investment arm of his father’s empire. But in 2011, Jonathan quit his job due to a business disagreement.

Alex is the second son of Soros’s second marriage, to Susan Weber. Alex grew up in the New York town of Katonah. He studied anthropology and history and researched German philosophers and the work of the Jewish poet Heinrich Heine. Alex Soros, recognizable by the strikingly large glasses he often wears, has a political interest that goes beyond that of his father. He is one of the progressive Soros descendants who founded his own charitable foundation in 2012: the Alexander Soros Foundation. Alex Soros is committed to voting rights, gender equality and the right to abortion, a very controversial issue in the US. If you believe the pictures in the tabloids, he combines his political interest with a playboy existence among supermodels and sports heroes.

Unlike his father, Alex is more active in promoting his Jewish faith and more focused on national politics in the US. He pushed the Democratic party to make the left-liberal message more accessible to voters from the black and Latino communities. He was still in the White House at the beginning of June to catch up with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Alex Soros also studies international politics. A day after his conversation with Harris, the Soros heir to the throne was in Stockholm at the conference of the European think tank ECFR. He responded in a panel discussion on a question about transatlantic relations between Europe and the US. Would a conflict around Taiwan be at the expense of US involvement in Europe, for which the US provides an important part of arms supplies to Ukraine?

No, was Soros’s estimation. According to him, the US had already proven that it could fight on several fronts at the same time. He drew a parallel with World War II, where America went to war against Japan and Germany. Soros: “Americans also have no problem spending money on arms supplies. It will be more difficult to convince them to invest in schools for the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Although he has named his heir to the throne, 92-year-old George Soros is still politically involved. In 2022 he gave one reading at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he outlined his views on the threat from China and Russia. The billionaire warned how both governments and big tech companies use artificial intelligence to control and manipulate citizens. According to Soros, the corona pandemic also opened the door to new means of control that run counter to his ideal: an open society.