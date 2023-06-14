Alexander Sorosdesignated this Monday (12) as heir to the empire of George Soros, valued at US$ 25 billion (R$ 121 billion at current exchange rates), is a 37-year-old young man, son of the tycoon’s second marriage, who defines himself as as “more political” than his father.

Alex — as he is known — defines himself as a center-left thinker who is very aware of his wealth. His first interview after the announcement was given to The Wall Street Journalwhich represents the establishment finance in the United States.

If his father has been the scourge of the right in recent years – and particularly former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk more recently – it seems safe to say that Alex will be even more so.

This is because, according to the The Wall Street Journalalthough he and his father think alike, he feels more committed to the causes most cherished by progressivism in the USA, such as abortion, gender equality, the right to vote and racial discrimination.

“Our side needs to get better at being more patriotic and inclusive. Just because someone votes for Trump doesn’t mean they are racist or a goner,” Alexander Soros said in the interview.

The foundation that he presided over until now, the Open Society Foundationhas also shown greater interest in Latin America, having increased its annual investment in the continent from US$ 12 million (equivalent to R$ 58 million at current exchange rates) to US$ 60 million (R$ 291 million), with particular attention on support the peace agreement between the government and the FARC in Colombia.

Another difference with his father is his Jewish identity: if for George Soros it was almost accidental — and his foundation was not distinguished by supporting Jewish causes —, Alex celebrates Jewish holidays and has visited Israel several times. His doctoral thesis at the university was entitled: “The Jewish Dionysus: Heine, Nietzsche and the Politics of Literature.”

American football and parties

Seven years ago, the newspaper The New York Post dedicated a long article to Alex Soros, describing him as a kind of convinced party animal who spent his summers on the exclusive beaches of the Hamptons, the summer destination of New York’s great fortunes.

The newspaper said that he liked to surround himself with basketball stars, musical celebrities and influencers, and that this environment appealed to him after having spent a relatively discreet childhood in Katonah County, in upstate New York, about which there was no lack of opulent details. like a llama farm or a private movie theater.

As the years passed, Alex moved away from the party world and focused more and more on his father’s foundation. Perhaps it was this turn of events that made George Soros look at his profile in detriment of what until recently sounded like his future heir, Alex’s half-brother Jonathan, born from his first marriage.

Alex Soros has complained on more than one occasion that his father was an absentee figure during his childhood and adolescence — he said his mind was on Wall Street, even though he was physically with his children — but their relationship began to improve only after her parents’ divorce.

So much so that George has been leaning more and more on Alex as he leaves his party-goer profile behind. Currently, in addition to philosophy and politics, the heir says he allows himself only one frivolity: American football, more precisely the New York Jets team.