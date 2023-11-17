In the episode of Big Brother broadcast last night, 16 November 2023, Alex Schwazerhas received extremely disconcerting news regarding his participation in the 2024 Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency has decided not to grant him any favors or discounts, which is why the athlete will not be able to take part in the Olympics which will take place in Paris in 2024.

The hopes of Schwazer to compete at 2024 Olympics were officially broken during the episode of Big Brother aired on November 17, 2023. During the broadcast, Alfonso Signorini announced the newsthus ending the athlete’s chances of getting a pass to the world-class sporting event.

The person concerned took the floor after the news was disclosed, uttering a moving speech. In his speech, Schwazer expressed his opinion disappointment for the inevitable exclusion from the Olympics, underlining that theWorld Anti-Doping Agency he granted no leniency regarding his situation.

Despite this bitter realitythe athlete stated that he did not have regrets about his past choices and addressed the situation with dignity:

It wasn’t favorable. I’m sorry, this decision is wrong because it is not a decision made in a neutral manner. I believe I am paying for the fact that I have never accepted a sports justice verdict and that I have fought for my innocence for years. I’ve been here for 10 weeks with you, I’ve always given my best. My wife and children are always present in my thoughts. I have no regrets…

The words of Alex Schwazer’s wife

Subsequently, during the live broadcast of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, significant was theintervention of his wife Kathrin Freund. The latter showed all her support for the athlete. These were his words: