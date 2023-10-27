Last night, Thursday 26 October 2023, another episode of the new edition of the Big Brother. When Alex Schwazer was called into the confessional, fans couldn’t help but notice a rather bizarre detail. Let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

The dynamics inside the most spied on house in Italy they become more and more interesting. This time, it was Alex Schwazer who ended up at the center of the gossip and made him the protagonist of a gossip was a detail that viewers noticed on his hand.

The athlete was in the confessional, and, shortly before leaving, he greeted the public. Just at this moment, viewers noticed a written on the palm of his left hand. What was written there? According to some rumors that emerged online, this would have been the phrase:

I can indicate when.

Faced with this episode, the web it was divided into two parts. There are those who claim that that sentence was a memorandum referring to what he would have liked to say before the nomination and those who believe that something might be hidden behind this mischievous.

Alex Schwazer in the confessional

In any case, in the confessional, Alex Schwazer declared that he will officially abandon the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini if ​​the next episode is not shown video in which Beatrice Luzzi makes him advances. These were his words: