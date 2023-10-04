The spirits continue to warm up in the house of Big Brother. This time, he ended up at the center of a media scandal Alex Schwazer who became the protagonist of a heated confrontation with Grecia Colmenares. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The dynamics that develop inside the most spied on house in Italy are becoming more and more interesting. The strict rules that the competitors must follow or the distance from their loved ones will be complicit Big Brother it doesn’t take much to trigger one furious argument among the tenants.

Recently, to let go of a hard vent it was Alex Schwazer who verbally attacked Greece Colmenares. The discussion began when Gieffina was expressing her opinion on the dark behavior of Massimiliano Varrese. The athlete, being a friend of the actor, took his own defenses and blurted out:

Shut up, shut up for a moment, let me finish, let me finish. Now I’ll talk, then you answer.

It’s not all. Alex leaned in aggressive manner in Grecia, he grabbed her arm and then silenced her by putting his finger in front of his mouth. L’episode it happened in the garden, where the other tenants were also present, and was filmed by cameras. Needless to say, the video it went viral on social media in just a few hours.

Alex Schwazer and the attack on Greece: there is controversy on the web

In light of what happened, Alex ended up in crosshairs of controversy. Web users have negatively evaluated his behavior by asking for a immediate disqualification directing the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini: