«The decision was not favorable, I am sorry. I believe it is a profoundly wrong decision, it was not a neutral decision.” Alex Schwazer received the bad, very bad news from Wada, the world anti-doping agency, inside the Big Brother house. His doping disqualification will not be reduced. Alex communicated it to his adventure companions, commenting on it as follows: «I believe I am paying for the fact that I have never accepted a sports justice verdict and that I have fought for years for my innocence», he said, referring to the controversial affair of the his second positivity. «I will evaluate in the next few days, in relation to my disqualification and my stay in the house. I have no regrets, I ask you not to cause drama. Life is beautiful, we are here to have a good experience: let’s carry on like this.”

The sanction expires on July 7 next year, the athlete will have no way to qualify for the Games which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.